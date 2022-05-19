Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, talks about Police Week and provides information about hurricane season.
Cain also recognizes the successful launch of the ATM183, Air Launch Rapid Response Weapon.. (U.S. Air Force video/ Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 15:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|845676
|VIRIN:
|220530-F-RI677-023
|Filename:
|DOD_109029347
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Eglin Virtual Update 5-19-2022, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
