    Team Eglin Virtual Update 5-19-2022

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, talks about Police Week and provides information about hurricane season.

    Cain also recognizes the successful launch of the ATM183, Air Launch Rapid Response Weapon.. (U.S. Air Force video/ Jaime Bishopp)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 15:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 845676
    VIRIN: 220530-F-RI677-023
    Filename: DOD_109029347
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Team Eglin Virtual Update 5-19-2022, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

