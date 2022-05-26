Reverend Laurie Graber and her husband Tom Graber give a presentation May 26, 2022, during the 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both Grabers discussed their ministry and the importance of Memorial Day. The Grabers were among several participants in the luncheon that included special guest speakers, special prayers provided by other clergy, and music to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day. Nearly three dozen community members attended the event that also included a free lunch. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845675
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-OK556-162
|Filename:
|DOD_109029346
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guest speakers give presentation during Fort McCoy's 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon, Part III, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
