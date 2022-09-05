U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Christopher Conant, 393rd Bomb Squadron commander, Kermit Halden and Norris Jernigan, World War II veterans describe their service at Historic Wendover Airfield, Utah, May 9, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 15:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|845674
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-HO012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109029345
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncovering our Roots: Interviewing Original Members of the 509th Composite Group, by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT