Staff Sgt Isaac Hosper of the 96th Security Forces Squadron talks about the Defender's Challenge, one of many events held during Police Week. (U.S. Air Force video/ Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 14:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|845669
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-RI677-022
|Filename:
|DOD_109029215
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders Challenge, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
