82nd Airborne Division WWII Veteran "returns home" for 78th D-Day Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845665" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Robert Heurgue, 97, is a native of Paris, France who joined the U.S. Army and fought during WWII. He conducted three combat jumps into Europe as a Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. This year for the 78th D-Day anniversary we have the unique opportunity of following Robert back back home. Follow us to follow Robert!