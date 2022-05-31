82nd Airborne Division WWII Veteran "returns home" for 78th D-Day Anniversary

Robert Heurgue, 97, is a native of Paris, France who joined the U.S. Army and fought during WWII. He conducted three combat jumps into Europe as a Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. This year for the 78th D-Day anniversary we have the unique opportunity of following Robert back back home. Follow us to follow Robert!
|05.31.2022
|EUGENE, OR, US
