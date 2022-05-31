Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division WWII Veteran "returns home" for 78th D-Day Anniversary

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Robert Heurgue, 97, is a native of Paris, France who joined the U.S. Army and fought during WWII. He conducted three combat jumps into Europe as a Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. This year for the 78th D-Day anniversary we have the unique opportunity of following Robert back back home. Follow us to follow Robert!

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 14:11
    Length: 00:04:39
    Veteran
    WWII
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    AATW
    Dday78

