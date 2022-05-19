Guest speaker gives presentation during Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance at Fort McCoy, Part II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gives a part of his presentation in this video clip May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The presentation was in support of Fort McCoy's observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. The Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office organized the event. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)