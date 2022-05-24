TAG Monthly Message - June 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this June 2022 edition of the TAG Monthly Message, the Deputy Adjutant General for Army, Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, along with the State Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille, deliver the message in place of The Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp.

Strub talks about June being the month to focus on the social wellness pillar and also the Army's annual training month. He encourages Soldiers and Airmen to work hard, perfect their abilities, and be there for one another. He also talks about his three priorities for himself as deputy adjutant general, and for the Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers.

Patrouille offers a challenge for Soldiers and provides ways to implement social wellness into your life.