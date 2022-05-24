Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Monthly Message - June 2022

    WI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    In this June 2022 edition of the TAG Monthly Message, the Deputy Adjutant General for Army, Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, along with the State Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille, deliver the message in place of The Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp.
    Strub talks about June being the month to focus on the social wellness pillar and also the Army's annual training month. He encourages Soldiers and Airmen to work hard, perfect their abilities, and be there for one another. He also talks about his three priorities for himself as deputy adjutant general, and for the Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers.
    Patrouille offers a challenge for Soldiers and provides ways to implement social wellness into your life.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 14:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 845662
    VIRIN: 220524-Z-PV458-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109028945
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: WI, US

    #WING #Wisconsin #NationalGuard #AnnualTraining #SocialWellness #June #TMM

