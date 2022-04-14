Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Validated Assessment Program for Operational Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The VAPOR Program aims to maintain readiness in a joint environment and realistic training environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845653
    VIRIN: 220523-F-DO548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109028879
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Validated Assessment Program for Operational Readiness, by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ANG

    C-130

    Readiness

    CCATT

    59th Medical Wing

    TAGS

    ANG
    C-130
    Readiness
    Training
    CCATT
    59th Medical Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT