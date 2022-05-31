MSG Makia Haynes, Master Religious Affairs NCO and SFC(R) Yvonne Brooks deliver a message about establishing a village; a trusted group of people with resources, emotional and social support systems and a safe sanctuary. for soldiers and their families wherever they are located during their military careers.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845645
|VIRIN:
|220531-A-A4411-132
|PIN:
|100275
|Filename:
|DOD_109028746
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Resiliency Message: Circle of Trust (Jun2022), by SSG Dongjun Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
