    Chaplain Resiliency Message: Circle of Trust (Jun2022)

    05.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dongjun Lee 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    MSG Makia Haynes, Master Religious Affairs NCO and SFC(R) Yvonne Brooks deliver a message about establishing a village; a trusted group of people with resources, emotional and social support systems and a safe sanctuary. for soldiers and their families wherever they are located during their military careers.

    TAGS

    Trust
    Resiliency
    Chaplain
    Support System

