    TACP Conduct Exercise Hustler Flag

    NM, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    7th Air Support Operations Squadron Airmen conducted exercise Hustler Flag May 17-18, 2022, throughout southern New Mexico. Hustler Flag is a two-day exercise with the purpose of testing the ability to establish and maintain long-haul communications as well as test the Tactical Air Controller Party Airmen’s ability to sustain themselves and provide autonomous support to a ground commander in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 11:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845644
    VIRIN: 220523-F-ID578-1001
    Filename: DOD_109028745
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP Conduct Exercise Hustler Flag, by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force
    HAFB TV
    Tactical Air Controller Party

