TACP Conduct Exercise Hustler Flag

7th Air Support Operations Squadron Airmen conducted exercise Hustler Flag May 17-18, 2022, throughout southern New Mexico. Hustler Flag is a two-day exercise with the purpose of testing the ability to establish and maintain long-haul communications as well as test the Tactical Air Controller Party Airmen’s ability to sustain themselves and provide autonomous support to a ground commander in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|05.17.2022
|05.31.2022 11:43
|Package
|845644
|220523-F-ID578-1001
|DOD_109028745
|00:01:35
|NM, US
|3
|3
