Update on the new runway being built at Offutt AFB in Nebraska.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 12:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845642
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-CV998-008
|Filename:
|DOD_109028707
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Offutt AFB Runway Construction Update May 2022, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
