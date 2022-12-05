Four Airmen assigned to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations participated in the 2022 Defender's Challenge at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, 12 May, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 10:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845630
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-GG870-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109028286
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BBASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFMAO Airmen take on Defender's Challenge, by Sgt Benjamin Valmoja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT