Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force JAG Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL, AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Thomas Meneguin 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Commercial designed for the AF JAG Recruiting Branch to market the many opportunities offered in the Air Force JAG Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 09:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 845626
    VIRIN: 220318-F-WI667-001
    Filename: DOD_109028275
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MAXWELL, AFB, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    AETC
    Air University
    Air Force JAG Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT