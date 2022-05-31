Invisible Wounds: Positive Language Matters

This video stresses the importance of using positive language when speaking to fellow Airmen or Guardians about invisible wounds in order to foster a supportive and positive culture across the Department of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845621
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-FT687-2205
|Filename:
|DOD_109028266
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
