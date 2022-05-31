Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invisible Wounds: Positive Language Matters

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Dept. of the Air Force Integrated Resilience

    This video stresses the importance of using positive language when speaking to fellow Airmen or Guardians about invisible wounds in order to foster a supportive and positive culture across the Department of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845621
    VIRIN: 220531-F-FT687-2205
    Filename: DOD_109028266
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TBI
    PTSD
    invisible wounds
    positive language
    positive culture

