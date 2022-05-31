Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invisible Wounds: Signs & Symptoms

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Dept. of the Air Force Integrated Resilience

    Being able to recognize an invisible wound could save a life. This video introduces the signs of invisible wounds that an Airman or Guardian may see in others and the symptoms they may see in themselves.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845618
    VIRIN: 220531-F-FT687-2203
    Filename: DOD_109028239
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invisible Wounds: Signs & Symptoms, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    PTSD
    invisible wounds
    signs and symptoms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT