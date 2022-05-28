Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sec Def Speaks at TAPS Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks at the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors 28th Annual National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp banquet. The seminar brings together peer professionals, subject matter experts, mental health clinicians, and TAPS peer mentors and volunteers to provide grieving loved ones with opportunities to grow and heal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 08:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 845617
    Filename: DOD_109028228
    Length: 00:09:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sec Def Speaks at TAPS Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT