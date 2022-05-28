Sec Def Speaks at TAPS Program

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks at the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors 28th Annual National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp banquet. The seminar brings together peer professionals, subject matter experts, mental health clinicians, and TAPS peer mentors and volunteers to provide grieving loved ones with opportunities to grow and heal.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 08:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|845617
|Filename:
|DOD_109028228
|Length:
|00:09:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
