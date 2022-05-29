Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion Equipment Departs Italian port

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.29.2022

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lt Col Carey E. Way, Commander, 839th Transportation Battalion, describes the
    military cargo load operations aboard the US Naval Ship Yuma at the Port of
    Livorno, Italy, 29 May, 2022. The equipment will transit from locations across
    Europe to Agadir, Morocco as part of AFRICOM's premier annual exercise,
    African Lion 22. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 08:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845615
    VIRIN: 220529-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_109028211
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion Equipment Departs Italian port, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    Army
    U.SArmy
    TSAE
    AfricanLion
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    598transportationbrigade
    KeytotheMediterranean
    839th Trans Bn
    RTSDSouth
    SETAF-AF

