African Lion Equipment Departs Italian port

Lt Col Carey E. Way, Commander, 839th Transportation Battalion, describes the
military cargo load operations aboard the US Naval Ship Yuma at the Port of
Livorno, Italy, 29 May, 2022. The equipment will transit from locations across
Europe to Agadir, Morocco as part of AFRICOM's premier annual exercise,
African Lion 22. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 08:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845615
|VIRIN:
|220529-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109028211
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
