U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Caserma Del Din, May 26, 2022, to pay their respects to the fallen heroes who throughout the brigade’s history, have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our nation.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)
This work, 173rd Memorial Day Ceremony B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS
