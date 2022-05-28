ACFT Prep: Hand Release Push Up

U.S. Army Spc. John Russell, assigned to 204th Public Affairs Detachment, demonstrates the Hand Release Push Up event in the newly revised ACFT at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on May 28, 2022. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army video by Spc. WIlliam China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).
|05.28.2022
|05.31.2022 09:36
|PSA
|845607
|220528-A-QS731-960
|DOD_109028065
|00:01:00
|KW
|0
|0
