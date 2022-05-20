Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th medical group stationed Kunsan air base, Republic of Korea, host a series of competition to better themselves at tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) May 20, 2022. The reason for this event was to familierize military members over the steps of TCCC. (U.S. army video by CPL. Angel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 01:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 845599
    VIRIN: 220520-A-TO062-0001
    Filename: DOD_109027984
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

