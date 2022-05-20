The 8th medical group stationed Kunsan air base, Republic of Korea, host a series of competition to better themselves at tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) May 20, 2022. The reason for this event was to familierize military members over the steps of TCCC. (U.S. army video by CPL. Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 01:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|845599
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-TO062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109027984
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT