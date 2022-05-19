Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The wolfpack celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPIH) month here at Kunsan air base, republic of Korea on May 19, 2022. Not only is the month of may used to celebrate AAPIH but also expose others to rich and diverse cultures. (U.S. Army video by CPL. Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 00:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|845597
|VIRIN:
|220519-A-TO062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109027979
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
