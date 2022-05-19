Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The wolfpack celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPIH) month here at Kunsan air base, republic of Korea on May 19, 2022. Not only is the month of may used to celebrate AAPIH but also expose others to rich and diverse cultures. (U.S. Army video by CPL. Angel Sanchez)