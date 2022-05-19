Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    The wolfpack celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPIH) month here at Kunsan air base, republic of Korea on May 19, 2022. Not only is the month of may used to celebrate AAPIH but also expose others to rich and diverse cultures. (U.S. Army video by CPL. Angel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 00:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 845597
    VIRIN: 220519-A-TO062-0001
    Filename: DOD_109027979
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SPC Angel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    AAPIH

