Phoenix Express 2022 Ship Departure 6th Fleet

220528-N-TC338-1001 TUNIS, TUNISIA (May 28, 2022) Vessels from multiple navies participating in exercise Phoenix Express 2022 got underway for the at-sea portion of the multinational maritime exercise from La Goulette Naval Base in Tunis, Tunisia May 28, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845588
|VIRIN:
|220528-N-TC338-1001
|PIN:
|123460
|Filename:
|DOD_109027609
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
U.S. Naval Forces Africa
Phoenix Express 2022
