220526-N-TC338-1001 TUNIS, TUNISIA (May 26, 2022) Participating nations compete in a soccer tournament for exercise Phoenix Express 2022 in Tunis May 26, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845587
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-TC338-1001
|PIN:
|123459
|Filename:
|DOD_109027595
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Phoenix Express 2022 Soccer Tournament, by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa
Phoenix Express 2022
