Biden, Austin, Milley Participate in Memorial Day Observance, Part 2

President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, participate in Memorial Day events at Arlington National Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 13:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|845579
|Filename:
|DOD_109027541
|Length:
|00:36:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
