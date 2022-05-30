At the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Guest speaker was Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.
Assistant Director Tiffany Thomas also welcomes the community back and asks for their continued support.
Video by Videorama
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 13:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|845577
|VIRIN:
|220530-O-NR576-884
|Filename:
|DOD_109027527
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day Commenoration Ceremony, by Leslie Ann Sully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT