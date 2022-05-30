Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day 2022 at Florence American Cemetery

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.30.2022

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Military Members from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, U.S.Army Garrison Italy, Aviano Air Base, Camp Darby Military Community and Military Vaterans honored their comrades who lost their life for our freedom, at Florence Memorial Cemetery, May 30, 2022. Consul General of the United States in Florence, Ragini Gupta read the Presidential Proclamation to open the commemoration ceremony. Guests of honor were the United States Ambassador for the Holy See Joseph Donnelly, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commander, and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General, Major Gen. Andrew Rohling, and the Italian Deputy Minister of Defense, Honorable Stefania Pucciarelli. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845447
    VIRIN: 220530-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_109027113
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FLORENCE, IT 

