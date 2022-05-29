Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial Service 2022

    SAINT-AVOLD, 57, FRANCE

    05.29.2022

    Video by Pvt. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    A Memorial Day service was held on May 29, 2022 at the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial, Saint-Avold, France. This service was held to commemorate and honor the fallen Soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845443
    VIRIN: 220529-A-SS112-001
    Filename: DOD_109027093
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: SAINT-AVOLD, 57, FR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial Service 2022, by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    France
    Memorial Day
    EUCOM
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    USAREURAF

