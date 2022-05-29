A Memorial Day service was held on May 29, 2022 at the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial, Saint-Avold, France. This service was held to commemorate and honor the fallen Soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845443
|VIRIN:
|220529-A-SS112-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109027093
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|SAINT-AVOLD, 57, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial Service 2022, by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
