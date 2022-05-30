Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC Memorial Day Ceremony 2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck and Senior Airman Jack LeGrand

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    UNC, CFC and USFK Commander, Gen. Paul LaCamera, held a ceremony honoring the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who payed the ultimate price for freedom on Memorial Day, 2022. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 01:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845432
    VIRIN: 220530-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109026816
    Length: 00:17:18
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC Memorial Day Ceremony 2022, by SGT Keaton Habeck and SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFC
    UNC
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    MARFORK
    8 th Army

