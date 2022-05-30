UNC, CFC and USFK Commander, Gen. Paul LaCamera, held a ceremony honoring the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who payed the ultimate price for freedom on Memorial Day, 2022. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 01:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845432
|VIRIN:
|220530-A-OJ129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109026816
|Length:
|00:17:18
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNC Memorial Day Ceremony 2022, by SGT Keaton Habeck and SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT