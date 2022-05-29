Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Speech by Col. Jon Chung, 5th SFAB Commander

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2022

    Video by Maj. William Leasure 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The Commander of 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Col. Jon Chung addresses a crowd assembled to observe Memorial Day at the Fir Lane Park Memorial Park in Spanaway, Washington, May 29, 2022.

    The ceremony marked the first time in three years a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the cemetery due to COVID-19. The 5th SFAB maintains a close relationship with the local community as part of the I Corps Community Connector Program.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 00:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845431
    VIRIN: 220529-A-DY706-533
    Filename: DOD_109026768
    Length: 00:11:02
    Location: WA, US

    Memorial Day
    JBLM
    SFAB
    5th SFAB
    Memorial Day 2022

