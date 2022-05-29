Memorial Day Speech by Col. Jon Chung, 5th SFAB Commander

The Commander of 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Col. Jon Chung addresses a crowd assembled to observe Memorial Day at the Fir Lane Park Memorial Park in Spanaway, Washington, May 29, 2022.
The ceremony marked the first time in three years a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the cemetery due to COVID-19. The 5th SFAB maintains a close relationship with the local community as part of the I Corps Community Connector Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 00:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845431
|VIRIN:
|220529-A-DY706-533
|Filename:
|DOD_109026768
|Length:
|00:11:02
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
