Memorial Day Speech by Col. Jon Chung, 5th SFAB Commander

The Commander of 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Col. Jon Chung addresses a crowd assembled to observe Memorial Day at the Fir Lane Park Memorial Park in Spanaway, Washington, May 29, 2022.



The ceremony marked the first time in three years a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the cemetery due to COVID-19. The 5th SFAB maintains a close relationship with the local community as part of the I Corps Community Connector Program.