    Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for 3 men in the Wilmington River

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter aircrew searches for three men in the Wilmington River in Savannah, Georgia, May. 28, 2022. Two boats collided and three men were missing in the river. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845242
    VIRIN: 040101-G-GO107-1413
    Filename: DOD_109025673
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for 3 men in the Wilmington River, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    D7
    Savannah Georgia
    Air Station Savannah

