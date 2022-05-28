Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for 3 men in the Wilmington River

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter aircrew searches for three men in the Wilmington River in Savannah, Georgia, May. 28, 2022. Two boats collided and three men were missing in the river. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845242
|VIRIN:
|040101-G-GO107-1413
|Filename:
|DOD_109025673
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
