220527-N-VQ947-2010 LOS ANGELES (May 27, 2022) — Sailors give public tours aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 27, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845240
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-VQ947-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109025602
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Portland (LPD 27) Hosts Public Tours at LA Fleet Week, by PO2 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT