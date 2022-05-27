Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Navy Band Southwest preforms outside of the Banning Museum

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Colin Sheridan 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Wilmington, Calif. (May 27, 2022) - Sailors and Marines arrive at the Banning Museum located in Wilmington, Calif. for a Welcome Celebration during Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845237
    VIRIN: 220527-N-TC096-754
    Filename: DOD_109025447
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Navy Band Southwest preforms outside of the Banning Museum, by PO1 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022
    #LAFleetWeek2022

