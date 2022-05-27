Los Angeles (May 27, 2022) B-Roll of the 1st Marine Division Ceremonial Band performance at the Griffith Observatory as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in Los Angeles, May 27, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845231
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-SN516-2087
|Filename:
|DOD_109025164
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week 1st Marine Division Band at Griffith Park, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
