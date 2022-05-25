220525-N-XN177-2002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2022) – F-35B Lighting II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 launch from the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 25, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 01:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845228
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-XN177-2002
|PIN:
|2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109025157
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Knight Ops: VMFA-121 aboard USS Tripoli, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
