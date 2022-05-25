Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knight Ops: VMFA-121 aboard USS Tripoli

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220525-N-XN177-2002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2022) – F-35B Lighting II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 launch from the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 25, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 01:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, Knight Ops: VMFA-121 aboard USS Tripoli, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    U.S. Navy
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA-121
    LHA 7

