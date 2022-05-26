Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week Rick Crocker 5k Challenge

    SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Santa Monica, Calif. (May 26, 2022) B-Roll of the Rick Crocker 5k challenge at the Santa Monica Pier during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in Santa Monica, Calif., May 26, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220526-N-SN516-2235
    Location: SANTA MONICA, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week Rick Crocker 5k Challenge, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    Santa Monica
    15MEU
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022
    SMPD

