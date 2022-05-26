Santa Monica, Calif. (May 26, 2022) B-Roll of the Rick Crocker 5k challenge at the Santa Monica Pier during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in Santa Monica, Calif., May 26, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845227
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-SN516-2235
|Filename:
|DOD_109025156
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|SANTA MONICA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week Rick Crocker 5k Challenge, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
