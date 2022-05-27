Hollywood, Calif. (May 27, 2022) – U.S. Navy Band Southwest’s Brass Quintet performs at the TCL Chinese Theatre during the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) May 27, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 11:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845226
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-VY375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109025155
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|HOLLYWOOD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week: Navy Band Southwest Performs at TCL Chinese Theatre, by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT