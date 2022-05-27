Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week: Navy Band Southwest Performs at TCL Chinese Theatre

    HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung Yi 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Hollywood, Calif. (May 27, 2022) – U.S. Navy Band Southwest’s Brass Quintet performs at the TCL Chinese Theatre during the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) May 27, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845226
    VIRIN: 220527-N-VY375-1001
    Filename: DOD_109025155
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HOLLYWOOD, CA, US 

    This work, LA Fleet Week: Navy Band Southwest Performs at TCL Chinese Theatre, by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Navy Band Southwest
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022

