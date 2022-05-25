Marines with VMM-363 land their MV-22 Osprey at Tripler Army Medical Center, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Army video by John Billon)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 00:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845222
|VIRIN:
|220525-D-VN697-987
|Filename:
|DOD_109025028
|Length:
|00:11:33
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll VMM-363 MV-22 Osprey Lands at Tripler, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT