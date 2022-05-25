Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll VMM-363 MV-22 Osprey Lands at Tripler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Marines with VMM-363 land their MV-22 Osprey at Tripler Army Medical Center, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Army video by John Billon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 00:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845222
    VIRIN: 220525-D-VN697-987
    Filename: DOD_109025028
    Length: 00:11:33
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll VMM-363 MV-22 Osprey Lands at Tripler, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    VMM-363

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT