Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Tripler, SPC Logan Hadley, Tripler Army Medical Center, road to MEDCOM BLC 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Spc. Logan Hadley, medic, Tripler Army Medical Center.

    00:00 – 01:03 Assists in carrying a simulated patient during a field training exercise involving 18th MEDCOM and Marine Corps personnel & MV-22 Osprey, May 25, 2022

    01:03 -01:56 Responds to a real-world Rapid Response Team call at Tripler Army Medical Center, May 24, 2022

    01:56 – 02:46 working out at the gym, May 25, 2022

    02:47 – 04:11 interview, May 25, 2022

    04:10 – 04:20 b roll from Tripler Best Leader Competition, Feb 2022

    (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 18:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845219
    VIRIN: 220525-D-VN697-384
    Filename: DOD_109024963
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Tripler, SPC Logan Hadley, Tripler Army Medical Center, road to MEDCOM BLC 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT