B-Roll Tripler, SPC Logan Hadley, Tripler Army Medical Center, road to MEDCOM BLC 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845219" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Logan Hadley, medic, Tripler Army Medical Center.



00:00 – 01:03 Assists in carrying a simulated patient during a field training exercise involving 18th MEDCOM and Marine Corps personnel & MV-22 Osprey, May 25, 2022



01:03 -01:56 Responds to a real-world Rapid Response Team call at Tripler Army Medical Center, May 24, 2022



01:56 – 02:46 working out at the gym, May 25, 2022



02:47 – 04:11 interview, May 25, 2022



04:10 – 04:20 b roll from Tripler Best Leader Competition, Feb 2022



(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)