    SRU 2022 Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden Rededication

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held a Gold Star Breakfast and Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden rededication May 23 to reconnect with the battalion's Gold Star Families and honor the memory of Soldiers who fought their final battle at the SRU.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 16:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845217
    VIRIN: 220523-O-OT285-082
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109024932
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Fort Campbell

    warrior care

    gold star

    MEDCOM

    Army Medicine

    gold star family

    SRU

    ARCP

    Joseph Reagan

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    DHA
    RHCA

