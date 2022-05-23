U.S. Army Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held a Gold Star Breakfast and Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden rededication May 23 to reconnect with the battalion's Gold Star Families and honor the memory of Soldiers who fought their final battle at the SRU.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 16:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845217
|VIRIN:
|220523-O-OT285-082
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109024932
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SRU 2022 Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden Rededication, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell
warrior care
gold star
MEDCOM
Army Medicine
gold star family
SRU
ARCP
Joseph Reagan
