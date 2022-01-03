video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845211" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As the Department of Defense commemorates International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, we are reflecting on progress we have made towards gender equity and equality at home and abroad, and celebrating the invaluable expertise of women throughout DoD. We are making progress in empowering women leaders and a range of initiatives to enhance opportunities for women and minorities across the department—all of which are vital to enhancing U.S. national security.