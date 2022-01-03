Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    As the Department of Defense commemorates International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, we are reflecting on progress we have made towards gender equity and equality at home and abroad, and celebrating the invaluable expertise of women throughout DoD. We are making progress in empowering women leaders and a range of initiatives to enhance opportunities for women and minorities across the department—all of which are vital to enhancing U.S. national security.

