Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time to recognize the immeasurable impact they have had on the history of the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845209
    VIRIN: 220201-A-JC238-709
    Filename: DOD_109024848
    Length: 00:08:50
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month, by SGT Jameson Crabtree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    SOUTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT