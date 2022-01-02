Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time to recognize the immeasurable impact they have had on the history of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845209
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-JC238-709
|Filename:
|DOD_109024848
|Length:
|00:08:50
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month, by SGT Jameson Crabtree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT