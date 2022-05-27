Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Miami for Hyundai Air and Sea Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team make a parachute jump over Miami, Florida on 27 May. USAPT made a jump onto the beaches of Miami as part of the Hyundai Miami Air and Sea Show. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845201
    VIRIN: 220527-A-id671-583
    Filename: DOD_109024739
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Miami for Hyundai Air and Sea Show, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Miami
    Golden Knights
    Florida
    Airborne
    Army
    Miami Air and Sea Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT