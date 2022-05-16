Police Week at WPAFB

Airmen of Wright-Patt participate in the the Excellence in Shooting Competition, Ruck to Remember and Defenders Challenge events as part of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 16, 2022. Police Week is an annual event, which allows law enforcement and citizens to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845197
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-VE661-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109024702
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
