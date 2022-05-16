Police Week at WPAFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of Wright-Patt participate in the the Excellence in Shooting Competition, Ruck to Remember and Defenders Challenge events as part of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 16, 2022. Police Week is an annual event, which allows law enforcement and citizens to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)