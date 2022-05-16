Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week at WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of Wright-Patt participate in the the Excellence in Shooting Competition, Ruck to Remember and Defenders Challenge events as part of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 16, 2022. Police Week is an annual event, which allows law enforcement and citizens to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 13:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845197
    VIRIN: 220516-F-VE661-001
    Filename: DOD_109024702
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Police Week at WPAFB, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson
    SFS
    88th ABW
    Air Force
    Police Week
    WPAFB

