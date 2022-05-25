Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Fallen: Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 25, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Every year in May, our Nation comes together in an annual observance of Memorial Day in remembrance of the service members who sacrificed their lives in service to the United States Armed Forces. Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Veteran Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) led the charge in honoring the fallen and bringing the workforce together, holding the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 25. Check out this highlight video from the event.

    You can check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/421510/honoring-our-fallen-norfolk-naval-shipyards-holds-annual-memorial-day-fall-colors

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845196
    VIRIN: 220525-N-OE098-049
    Filename: DOD_109024667
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Fallen: Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 25, 2022, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT