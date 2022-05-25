Every year in May, our Nation comes together in an annual observance of Memorial Day in remembrance of the service members who sacrificed their lives in service to the United States Armed Forces. Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Veteran Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) led the charge in honoring the fallen and bringing the workforce together, holding the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 25. Check out this highlight video from the event.
You can check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/421510/honoring-our-fallen-norfolk-naval-shipyards-holds-annual-memorial-day-fall-colors
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845196
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-OE098-049
|Filename:
|DOD_109024667
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the Fallen: Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 25, 2022, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT