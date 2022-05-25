Honoring the Fallen: Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 25, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year in May, our Nation comes together in an annual observance of Memorial Day in remembrance of the service members who sacrificed their lives in service to the United States Armed Forces. Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Veteran Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) led the charge in honoring the fallen and bringing the workforce together, holding the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 25. Check out this highlight video from the event.



You can check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/421510/honoring-our-fallen-norfolk-naval-shipyards-holds-annual-memorial-day-fall-colors