    Boating Basics: Where is it safe to sit?

    SMITHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Ashley Webster with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers addresses where it is safe to sit while a boat is underway. Boating basics are provided to help keep visitors safe while operating boats and recreating on Corps Lakes. (Video by Leon Roberts) #BoatingSafety #WaterSafety #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 10:02
    Category: PSA
    Location: SMITHVILLE, TN, US 

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Corps Lakes
    Boating Basics

