Boating Basics: Where is it safe to sit?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845175" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Park Ranger Ashley Webster with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers addresses where it is safe to sit while a boat is underway. Boating basics are provided to help keep visitors safe while operating boats and recreating on Corps Lakes. (Video by Leon Roberts) #BoatingSafety #WaterSafety #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes