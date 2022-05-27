Park Ranger Ashley Webster with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers addresses where it is safe to sit while a boat is underway. Boating basics are provided to help keep visitors safe while operating boats and recreating on Corps Lakes. (Video by Leon Roberts) #BoatingSafety #WaterSafety #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 10:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845175
|VIRIN:
|220527-A-EO110-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109024346
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SMITHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Boating Basics: Where is it safe to sit?, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT