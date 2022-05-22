Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Raptor Demo Team Cockpit B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team pilot and commander, preforms a F-22 Raptor demonstration at the Space Coast Int. Air Show, May 22, 2022. The F-22 Demo Team preforms at air shows across the world highlighting the Raptor’s capabilities. The Team’s mission is to recruit, retain and inspire the next generation of aviators. The F-22 Demo Team also preforms regularly with pilots from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to showcase the history of American aviation. During this flight Maj. Gunderson flew alongside The Brat III, a P-51 Mustang flown by Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilot Stuart Milson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845172
    VIRIN: 220522-F-EZ530-9991
    Filename: DOD_109024311
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: TITUSVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team Cockpit B-Roll, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Cockpit
    F-22 Raptor
    GoPro
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT