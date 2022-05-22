Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team pilot and commander, preforms a F-22 Raptor demonstration at the Space Coast Int. Air Show, May 22, 2022. The F-22 Demo Team preforms at air shows across the world highlighting the Raptor’s capabilities. The Team’s mission is to recruit, retain and inspire the next generation of aviators. The F-22 Demo Team also preforms regularly with pilots from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to showcase the history of American aviation. During this flight Maj. Gunderson flew alongside The Brat III, a P-51 Mustang flown by Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilot Stuart Milson.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845172
|VIRIN:
|220522-F-EZ530-9991
|Filename:
|DOD_109024311
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|TITUSVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team Cockpit B-Roll, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT