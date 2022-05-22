F-22 Raptor Demo Team Cockpit B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team pilot and commander, preforms a F-22 Raptor demonstration at the Space Coast Int. Air Show, May 22, 2022. The F-22 Demo Team preforms at air shows across the world highlighting the Raptor’s capabilities. The Team’s mission is to recruit, retain and inspire the next generation of aviators. The F-22 Demo Team also preforms regularly with pilots from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to showcase the history of American aviation. During this flight Maj. Gunderson flew alongside The Brat III, a P-51 Mustang flown by Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilot Stuart Milson.