    Medical Convergence

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Karlita Baker-Hall, Koerber Brian, Billy Busby, Franz Chenet, Gloria Grider, Mario Guzman, Matthew Hiebel, Christopher Salazar, Michael Schocker and Christopher Snell

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    The Army Medical Research and Development Command is committed to providing solutions that address the military's unique medical readiness requirements. At MRDC, our medical research laboratories and subordinate commands execute science, technology and acquisition programs that investigate medical solutions for the battlefield. Our areas of focus include: Military Infectious Disease Research, Combat Casualty Care, Military Operational Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Medical Chemical and Biological Defense.
    MRDC’s Research, Development and Acquisition, together with Army Medicine activities and advancements, synchronize with Army priorities and are critical in maintaining Army capabilities.
    This video highlights some of our research and development efforts that ensure the Army Health System is ready to support Large Scale Combat Operations.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 09:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845171
    VIRIN: 220527-A-HI036-1001
    Filename: DOD_109024307
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Futures Command
    Medical Center of Excellence
    MRDDC
    MEDVID TV

