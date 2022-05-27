Medical Convergence

The Army Medical Research and Development Command is committed to providing solutions that address the military's unique medical readiness requirements. At MRDC, our medical research laboratories and subordinate commands execute science, technology and acquisition programs that investigate medical solutions for the battlefield. Our areas of focus include: Military Infectious Disease Research, Combat Casualty Care, Military Operational Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Medical Chemical and Biological Defense.
MRDC’s Research, Development and Acquisition, together with Army Medicine activities and advancements, synchronize with Army priorities and are critical in maintaining Army capabilities.
This video highlights some of our research and development efforts that ensure the Army Health System is ready to support Large Scale Combat Operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845171
|VIRIN:
|220527-A-HI036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109024307
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT