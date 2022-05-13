A 1-14 Field Artillery conduct their physical training to prepare for the Army's new physical fitness test. The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845166
|VIRIN:
|220513-D-GJ183-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109024248
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A 1-14 FAR ACFT preparation, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT