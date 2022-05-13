Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 1-14 FAR ACFT preparation

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A 1-14 Field Artillery conduct their physical training to prepare for the Army's new physical fitness test. The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845166
    VIRIN: 220513-D-GJ183-001
    Filename: DOD_109024248
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 1-14 FAR ACFT preparation, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill
    Squats
    Deadlifts
    ACFT

