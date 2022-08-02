U.S. and Dutch employees of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux load Humvees at the Army Prepositioned Stock site in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, Feb. 8, 2022. Hundreds of pieces of equipment moved from Army Prepositioned Stock sites to support NATO missions across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 05:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845150
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-BD610-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109024042
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, APS vehicles movement, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT