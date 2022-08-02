Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS vehicles movement

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    02.08.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. and Dutch employees of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux load Humvees at the Army Prepositioned Stock site in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, Feb. 8, 2022. Hundreds of pieces of equipment moved from Army Prepositioned Stock sites to support NATO missions across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 05:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845150
    VIRIN: 220208-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_109024042
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APS vehicles movement, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

