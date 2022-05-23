Rocking out on the ROK

The Eighth Army Band and ROK Navy Band team up for live performances in Korea. Check out their Facebook page and stay tuned for announcements for their next concert.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 22:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845129
|VIRIN:
|220523-A-OJ129-711
|Filename:
|DOD_109023702
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
